Hello, Loopers!
We’ve rolled out a big update packed with fresh features, balance changes, and improvements. Here’s what’s new:
New Features & Modes
- Super Hard difficulty (unlocked after Normal)
- Endless Mode (unlocked after Normal)
- Stat upgrades when all equipment is maxed — choose between stat boosts and/or extra currency
- New dynamic event: Escort the Wagon
- Currency drops from enemies (pickups like XP spheres)
- Upgrade rerolls (1 by default per run, you can buy more in the garage)
Balance & Gameplay Tweaks
- Alfred Fumes slightly buffed
- Removed one level from Plasma Ring, moved buffs to the previous level
- Increased vehicle XP and currency rewards per run
- Improved enemy visuals (fixed blurry effect)
- Improved damage numbers visualization, they are sharper now
Garage
- Reworked garage items: higher percentages, lower prices, and more upgrade stacks for almost every item
- Added several new items to the garage (rerolls, currency drop chance, piercing chance and amount, weapon damage...)
Quality of Life & Fixes
- Cloud Save implemented
- Fixed Paris map collisions and small issues
- Added aim mode shortcut to the control hints at the start of each level
- Fixed small issue with Blue Drone, now should be less strong and more balanced
- Earned currency now shown below the minimap
- Various minor improvements
Thank you for playing and supporting Driveloop: Survivors!
If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a Steam review — and join our Discord to share feedback and follow the journey. Stay tuned, more exciting updates are on the way :).
See you soon, Loopers!
