 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18361950 Edited 6 May 2025 – 17:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Loopers!

We’ve rolled out a big update packed with fresh features, balance changes, and improvements. Here’s what’s new:

New Features & Modes

  • Super Hard difficulty (unlocked after Normal)
  • Endless Mode (unlocked after Normal)
  • Stat upgrades when all equipment is maxed — choose between stat boosts and/or extra currency
  • New dynamic event: Escort the Wagon
  • Currency drops from enemies (pickups like XP spheres)
  • Upgrade rerolls (1 by default per run, you can buy more in the garage)

Balance & Gameplay Tweaks

  • Alfred Fumes slightly buffed
  • Removed one level from Plasma Ring, moved buffs to the previous level
  • Increased vehicle XP and currency rewards per run
  • Improved enemy visuals (fixed blurry effect)
  • Improved damage numbers visualization, they are sharper now

Garage

  • Reworked garage items: higher percentages, lower prices, and more upgrade stacks for almost every item
  • Added several new items to the garage (rerolls, currency drop chance, piercing chance and amount, weapon damage...)

Quality of Life & Fixes

  • Cloud Save implemented
  • Fixed Paris map collisions and small issues
  • Added aim mode shortcut to the control hints at the start of each level
  • Fixed small issue with Blue Drone, now should be less strong and more balanced
  • Earned currency now shown below the minimap
  • Various minor improvements

Thank you for playing and supporting Driveloop: Survivors!
If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a Steam review — and join our Discord to share feedback and follow the journey. Stay tuned, more exciting updates are on the way :).

See you soon, Loopers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3183731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link