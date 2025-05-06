Hello, Loopers!

We’ve rolled out a big update packed with fresh features, balance changes, and improvements. Here’s what’s new:

New Features & Modes

Super Hard difficulty (unlocked after Normal)

Endless Mode (unlocked after Normal)

Stat upgrades when all equipment is maxed — choose between stat boosts and/or extra currency

New dynamic event: Escort the Wagon

Currency drops from enemies (pickups like XP spheres)

Upgrade rerolls (1 by default per run, you can buy more in the garage)

Balance & Gameplay Tweaks

Alfred Fumes slightly buffed

Removed one level from Plasma Ring, moved buffs to the previous level

Increased vehicle XP and currency rewards per run

Improved enemy visuals (fixed blurry effect)

Improved damage numbers visualization, they are sharper now

Garage

Reworked garage items: higher percentages, lower prices, and more upgrade stacks for almost every item

Added several new items to the garage (rerolls, currency drop chance, piercing chance and amount, weapon damage...)

Quality of Life & Fixes

Cloud Save implemented

Fixed Paris map collisions and small issues

Added aim mode shortcut to the control hints at the start of each level

Fixed small issue with Blue Drone, now should be less strong and more balanced

Earned currency now shown below the minimap

Various minor improvements

Thank you for playing and supporting Driveloop: Survivors!

If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a Steam review — and join our Discord to share feedback and follow the journey. Stay tuned, more exciting updates are on the way :).

See you soon, Loopers!