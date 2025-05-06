 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18361913 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes

  • Fixed spelling error in Daeric dialogue.

  • Fixed spelling error in Daeric's title.

  • Fixed typo in Flasks of Viscous Tar

Improvements

  • Steam Login button is no longer disabled when Steam fails to initialize. Instead, the button is disabled (grayed out) with a tooltip indicating that the client must be started through steam to use this feature.

  • Added text to the legacy login screen as a reminder that the embersadrift.com account credentials are used.

  • "Subscription: New Purchase" changed to "Optional Sub: New Purchase" to drive home the fact that the included subscription with a new purchase is optional.

  • Adjusted the corpse + loot roll timeouts on the server for named and boss mobs. This should reduce the chances of th body expiring before loot rolls have concluded.

  • Default graphics quality changed to "Performant"

  • Default humanoid resolution changed to "Medium"

  • Default cloud quality changed to "Medium"

  • Default Nvidia DLSS to enabled when supported.

  • Added optional subscription cost & perk details to the Steam page.

  • Added instructions on linking legacy accounts to Steam to our Steam news page.

