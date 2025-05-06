Fixes
-
Fixed spelling error in Daeric dialogue.
-
Fixed spelling error in Daeric's title.
-
Fixed typo in Flasks of Viscous Tar
Improvements
-
Steam Login button is no longer disabled when Steam fails to initialize. Instead, the button is disabled (grayed out) with a tooltip indicating that the client must be started through steam to use this feature.
-
Added text to the legacy login screen as a reminder that the embersadrift.com account credentials are used.
-
"Subscription: New Purchase" changed to "Optional Sub: New Purchase" to drive home the fact that the included subscription with a new purchase is optional.
-
Adjusted the corpse + loot roll timeouts on the server for named and boss mobs. This should reduce the chances of th body expiring before loot rolls have concluded.
-
Default graphics quality changed to "Performant"
-
Default humanoid resolution changed to "Medium"
-
Default cloud quality changed to "Medium"
-
Default Nvidia DLSS to enabled when supported.
-
Added optional subscription cost & perk details to the Steam page.
-
Added instructions on linking legacy accounts to Steam to our Steam news page.
