Steam Login button is no longer disabled when Steam fails to initialize. Instead, the button is disabled (grayed out) with a tooltip indicating that the client must be started through steam to use this feature.

Added text to the legacy login screen as a reminder that the embersadrift.com account credentials are used.

"Subscription: New Purchase" changed to "Optional Sub: New Purchase" to drive home the fact that the included subscription with a new purchase is optional.

Adjusted the corpse + loot roll timeouts on the server for named and boss mobs. This should reduce the chances of th body expiring before loot rolls have concluded.

Default graphics quality changed to "Performant"

Default humanoid resolution changed to "Medium"

Default cloud quality changed to "Medium"

Default Nvidia DLSS to enabled when supported.

Added optional subscription cost & perk details to the Steam page.