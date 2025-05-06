Rule👑Build ⚒️Thrive🌿

We're absolutely thrilled to share some fantastic news with our amazing Builders of Greece community. After a few months of hard work, dedication, and feedback from our incredible players, Builders of Greece is officially graduating from Early Access! 🚀

All those who still haven't bought Builders of Greece, now you can get it as a full game with a 50% launch discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273100/Builders_of_Greece/

What's New?

Building over time

New scenario

New map

Decree system

Economy panel

Trade system

Quick view of the most important building information

Other gods - Demeter, Hephaestus, Hades, Ares

New buildings

More building animations

Lots of balance changes, fixes, QoL and general improvement of the game quality

More citizens on the city streets

Thank You, Builder!

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the Early Access phase. Your passion, bug reports, and creative ideas have been invaluable in shaping Builders of Greece into the game it is today. We couldn't have done it without you!

What's Next?

The journey doesn't end here! We're committed to continually supporting Builders of Greece with regular updates, bug fixes, and possibly even more exciting content based on your ongoing feedback.

Thank you for joining us on this building adventure.

Lead your people 👥, craft your legacy 📜, and shape history 🏺!

⚒️Happy building⚒️

Builders of Greece Development Team🏗️