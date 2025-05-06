Rule👑Build ⚒️Thrive🌿
Builders of Greece is now in Full Release with a Major Update🔥
We're absolutely thrilled to share some fantastic news with our amazing Builders of Greece community. After a few months of hard work, dedication, and feedback from our incredible players, Builders of Greece is officially graduating from Early Access! 🚀
All those who still haven't bought Builders of Greece, now you can get it as a full game with a 50% launch discount
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273100/Builders_of_Greece/
What's New?
-
Building over time
-
New scenario
-
New map
-
Decree system
-
Economy panel
-
Trade system
-
Quick view of the most important building information
-
Other gods - Demeter, Hephaestus, Hades, Ares
-
New buildings
-
More building animations
-
Lots of balance changes, fixes, QoL and general improvement of the game quality
-
More citizens on the city streets
Thank You, Builder!
We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in the Early Access phase. Your passion, bug reports, and creative ideas have been invaluable in shaping Builders of Greece into the game it is today. We couldn't have done it without you!
What's Next?
The journey doesn't end here! We're committed to continually supporting Builders of Greece with regular updates, bug fixes, and possibly even more exciting content based on your ongoing feedback.
Thank you for joining us on this building adventure.
Lead your people 👥, craft your legacy 📜, and shape history 🏺!
⚒️Happy building⚒️
Builders of Greece Development Team🏗️
Changed files in this update