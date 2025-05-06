 Skip to content

Major 6 May 2025 Build 18361783 Edited 6 May 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • all the dialogs are now available in Assamese/Bengali!
  • added 23 new vehicle engine sounds and their separate volume control thing

  • added new song specifically for the German localization in Chapter 9

  • fixed Bashkim's paddling animation in Chapter 9

  • fixed female enemy #3's face texture

  • fixed (?) UnknownFunction crash after getting into some very specific car in the Tutorial on Linux (and supposedly on Mac)

  • fixed one very specific geometry gap in Chapter 2-3 (thanks @N0Viewers)

  • most of the loading screens and starter intros are now in WebM format instead of MP4

  • added Big Heads mode (will be available in the future DLC)

  • fixed the issue where the French controls were not available for some specific transports (e.g boats and helicopters)

  • now there's a mention of the Assamese and German translators in the Credits section

  • Romanian translation now marked as cancelled in the Credits section

  • added new arcade cabinet named Poker Train (decoration only for the moment)

  • now the tanks in Chapter 14 can't shoot if they're upside down

  • now the tanks in Chapter 14 can't hide under the map borders

  • we renamed the Maximum Supported Refresh Rate panel in the Settings menu (English only)

What's next? Japanese localization.

P.S Mac will get this update later.

