-
all the dialogs are now available in Assamese/Bengali!
-
added 23 new vehicle engine sounds and their separate volume control thing
-
added new song specifically for the German localization in Chapter 9
-
fixed Bashkim's paddling animation in Chapter 9
-
fixed female enemy #3's face texture
-
fixed (?) UnknownFunction crash after getting into some very specific car in the Tutorial on Linux (and supposedly on Mac)
-
fixed one very specific geometry gap in Chapter 2-3 (thanks @N0Viewers)
-
most of the loading screens and starter intros are now in WebM format instead of MP4
-
added Big Heads mode (will be available in the future DLC)
-
fixed the issue where the French controls were not available for some specific transports (e.g boats and helicopters)
-
now there's a mention of the Assamese and German translators in the Credits section
-
Romanian translation now marked as cancelled in the Credits section
-
added new arcade cabinet named Poker Train (decoration only for the moment)
-
now the tanks in Chapter 14 can't shoot if they're upside down
-
now the tanks in Chapter 14 can't hide under the map borders
-
we renamed the Maximum Supported Refresh Rate panel in the Settings menu (English only)
What's next? Japanese localization.
P.S Mac will get this update later.
