What's New:

all the dialogs are now available in Assamese/Bengali!

added 23 new vehicle engine sounds and their separate volume control thing

added new song specifically for the German localization in Chapter 9

fixed Bashkim's paddling animation in Chapter 9

fixed female enemy #3's face texture

fixed (?) UnknownFunction crash after getting into some very specific car in the Tutorial on Linux (and supposedly on Mac)

fixed one very specific geometry gap in Chapter 2-3 (thanks @N0Viewers)

most of the loading screens and starter intros are now in WebM format instead of MP4

added Big Heads mode (will be available in the future DLC)

fixed the issue where the French controls were not available for some specific transports (e.g boats and helicopters)

now there's a mention of the Assamese and German translators in the Credits section

Romanian translation now marked as cancelled in the Credits section

added new arcade cabinet named Poker Train (decoration only for the moment)

now the tanks in Chapter 14 can't shoot if they're upside down

now the tanks in Chapter 14 can't hide under the map borders