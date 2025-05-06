Hey everyone,

We are happy to announce that the update we've been working on for the last four months is finally live on the main branch!

This is by far our biggest update yet. It completely overhauls some of the game's systems, progression, adds dozens of new cards, and more than doubles the number of cards in the game through card upgrades.

Let's go over the main features we've added since the last update on the main branch:

Card upgrades

This is a big one. Every card now has an upgraded version you can draft on higher-tier equipment, effectively doubling the amount of cards in the game.

New cards

We've added more than 40 new cards and redesigned dozens of existing cards for more impact and synergy

Equipment variety

We've added a wide variety of equipment variations, where before you could only find a couple of variations on each equipment, we now have more than 30 versions of each equipment type, each with a different number of card slots, subsystem slots, and drafting library level.



Equipment rewards

Where before you would mostly finish a run with the gear you started, you now have a good chance to find new equipment dropped on defeating enemies, making for a more varied loadout and thus more interesting choices throughout a run.

Equipment upgrades

You can now upgrade any equipment you encounter or start with. Whether you're aiming for a specific build or adapting to new synergies, this feature adds flexibility and more strategic decision-making.

Lifetime and run stats

You can now view your stats at the end of each run, as well as what progress you made towards unlocking new ships, perks and equipment.



Additionally, you can also view your lifetime stats, and have a general overview on your meta-progression unlocks from the main menu.

More meaningful meta progression for new players

We’ve reworked the early-game experience to offer a more gradual and guided introduction to the game’s core systems and card mechanics, making progression more rewarding and the game easier to get into.

Alternate starting loadouts

As you unlock equipment through meta-progression, most of it becomes available for use at the start of a run. This adds more variety and lets you mix and match different starting strategies.

This is just the beginning, as we plan to expand this system with more unique starting options in future updates.



Revamped UI

A cleaner and easier-to-use interface on the map and in shops, greatly streamlining the station experience.



Player profiles

You can now set up multiple player profiles, each with their own level of progression.



Kinetic weapons

Point defense, flak, and railguns have been grouped into a new Kinetic weapon family, enabling more synergies and interactions between these weapon types.

Faction-based drops and store content

What items you see in stores and drop off enemies is now based on what faction those enemies and stores belong to. This leads to more control over your loadout in a run, and helps differentiate the factions more.

Bug fixes

We have fixed dozens of bugs since the last major update on the main branch, There will undoubtedly be some new bugs added, as is the case when you add so much new content and code to the game, so keep those reports coming, and we'll do our best to squash all of them!

Thanks for sticking with us while we worked on this major overhaul.

Our goal with this update was to address two of the biggest issues you've raised: lack of variety in runs and a weak progression system for new players. We hope these improvements make your runs more dynamic, your builds more interesting, and your time in Breachway more rewarding overall.

What’s Next?

Now that we’ve laid the groundwork, we’re shifting focus to balance and content. With so many new systems in place, we want to make sure everything feels tight and fair. Expect regular balance passes, along with new content, every two weeks—including new achievements, enemies, perks, and subsystems.

Additionally, we also still have to create new images for all the new cards, that is an ongoing process, so please bear with us.

Steam Reviews Matter

If you’ve been playing the new update, we’d love to hear what’s working for you—and what still feels off. Steam reviews help surface the patterns we might miss when we’re deep in interconnected systems, and they’re also a big help with visibility. Whether it’s a quick note or something more detailed, it gives us a better sense of how the game’s landing now that the foundations have shifted.

Thanks again—and enjoy the update!