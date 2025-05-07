

Hi everyone!

Finally some news. First of all, thanks again for all your enthusiasm for the game, all the screenshots you've posted, all the incredible theories and fantastic reviews. It's been a real joy to share this project with you.

On the good news front, today's update includes:

**- A rebind menu for joystick and keyboard controls

An optimisation pass to reduce CPU VRAM saturation

A few tweaks here and there in the level art to fix some imperfections.**

This last point is a bit behind schedule, and I've still got a few things to do, because we spent a lot of time on this _**"#$£§(//"!!@_** of a crash.

That's where it gets complicated. We've done a lot of invisible things to solve the problem, from tweaking, of course, to magic tricks to get through the save loading without crashing. We've tested a lot of solutions that work for some people. Your feedback has helped us more than you can imagine, but the problem seems to persist in certain cases.

We were going to wait a little longer before releasing this patch, but time is passing and we're no longer seeing crashes from the majority of our testers, so we think it's the right time to release this patch and see how effective it is on a large scale.

There's still a lot of uncertainty, I won't deny it. We're still testing, we're still looking, we're still relying on tweaks to reduce the occurrence. We're pretty convinced that Nvidia graphics card drivers, even the latest ones, are interfering with a bunch of processes, as we've found that other games developed with Unreal are suffering from this kind of problem.

The only thing we can do is continue to refine everything on our side, step by step. It's very frustrating and very depressing, I have to admit. But that's the way it is.

We're doing our best and apologize in advance to those who won't see their problems solved by this update, because there will undoubtedly be some. You're not forgotten.

I don't want to get ahead of myself about the next content, but you should know that things are moving forward! We're trying to be much more careful in the future.

We will talk again very soon.

Until then, take care.