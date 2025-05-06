We're continuing to make Warfare Legacy Collection even better as your feedback rolls in. A few more changes in this version that we think you'll like.

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused tank visuals to come back to life after the tank is destroyed.

Made the system better at recognizing clicks (as opposed to mouse dragging) when targeting and selecting lanes.

1917: Fixed a problem where only the frontmost squad in a trench with multiple squads would recognize the enemy.