6 May 2025 Build 18361560 Edited 6 May 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're continuing to make Warfare Legacy Collection even better as your feedback rolls in. A few more changes in this version that we think you'll like.

  • Fixed a bug that occasionally caused tank visuals to come back to life after the tank is destroyed.
  • Made the system better at recognizing clicks (as opposed to mouse dragging) when targeting and selecting lanes.
  • 1917: Fixed a problem where only the frontmost squad in a trench with multiple squads would recognize the enemy.

