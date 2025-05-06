We're continuing to make Warfare Legacy Collection even better as your feedback rolls in. A few more changes in this version that we think you'll like.
- Fixed a bug that occasionally caused tank visuals to come back to life after the tank is destroyed.
- Made the system better at recognizing clicks (as opposed to mouse dragging) when targeting and selecting lanes.
- 1917: Fixed a problem where only the frontmost squad in a trench with multiple squads would recognize the enemy.
Changed files in this update