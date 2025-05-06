 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18361487
Update notes
[Fixes]

  • Attempted to resolve an issue preventing some players from launching the game properly.

  • Fixed several exception errors.

[Improvements]
  • Updated shaders, scene environment settings, and overall performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2710481
