6 May 2025 Build 18361248 Edited 6 May 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • When the quest to kill the Alpha Demon is active, its spawn chance now increases and reaches 100% after two completed raids
  • The shooting range now restores crossbow bolts used during training
  • The dog can no longer engage in combat if it has been commanded to stay/sit
  • The "Stuck" function can no longer be used while driving a vehicle
  • Fixed a bug where the left-handed crossbow quiver wouldn’t save properly
  • Fixed a bug where bolts could disappear from the quiver upon raid load (hopefully — I tested it seven times and it seemed fine each time)
  • Fixed a bug where the hand could get stuck in a “rock” gesture and become unable to grab items after picking up the teddy bear or tennis ball

