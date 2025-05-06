- When the quest to kill the Alpha Demon is active, its spawn chance now increases and reaches 100% after two completed raids
- The shooting range now restores crossbow bolts used during training
- The dog can no longer engage in combat if it has been commanded to stay/sit
- The "Stuck" function can no longer be used while driving a vehicle
- Fixed a bug where the left-handed crossbow quiver wouldn’t save properly
- Fixed a bug where bolts could disappear from the quiver upon raid load (hopefully — I tested it seven times and it seemed fine each time)
- Fixed a bug where the hand could get stuck in a “rock” gesture and become unable to grab items after picking up the teddy bear or tennis ball
0.5.1.2 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
