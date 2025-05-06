-
Fixed the artifact mission by spawning the Black Wolf on the map
-
Added missing signposts in Warehouse buildings
-
Refined the expedition UI for better clarity
-
Overhauled the Farmshed interface
-
Boosted settler productivity (settlers now work faster)
-
Increased plant waste yield from crop harvesting
Hotfix 1.0.12
Update notes via Steam Community
