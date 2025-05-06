 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18361221 Edited 6 May 2025 – 15:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the artifact mission by spawning the Black Wolf on the map

  • Added missing signposts in Warehouse buildings

  • Refined the expedition UI for better clarity

  • Overhauled the Farmshed interface

  • Boosted settler productivity (settlers now work faster)

  • Increased plant waste yield from crop harvesting

Changed files in this update

Depot 1304431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link