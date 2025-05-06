Alpha 0.5.4 | Patch Notes
Added Turtle enemy in the Bohr mine.
Fixed a bug that caused a warning message to appear when placing a duplicate item in the toolbox.
The fire lizard should now behave correctly after attacking.
Enemies should no longer attack immediately upon starting a new level in any mine.
The minecart on level 100 of Hafnir should now work properly.
Return minecarts in Hafnir levels should now activate correctly.
Fixed an issue that caused hearts to not display properly in dialogues.
