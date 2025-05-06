 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18361006
Alpha 0.5.4 | Patch Notes

  • Added Turtle enemy in the Bohr mine.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a warning message to appear when placing a duplicate item in the toolbox.

  • The fire lizard should now behave correctly after attacking.

  • Enemies should no longer attack immediately upon starting a new level in any mine.

  • The minecart on level 100 of Hafnir should now work properly.

  • Return minecarts in Hafnir levels should now activate correctly.

  • Fixed an issue that caused hearts to not display properly in dialogues.

