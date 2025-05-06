Alpha 0.5.4 | Patch Notes

Added Turtle enemy in the Bohr mine.

Fixed a bug that caused a warning message to appear when placing a duplicate item in the toolbox.

The fire lizard should now behave correctly after attacking.

Enemies should no longer attack immediately upon starting a new level in any mine.

The minecart on level 100 of Hafnir should now work properly.

Return minecarts in Hafnir levels should now activate correctly.