6 May 2025 Build 18360990 Edited 6 May 2025 – 14:59:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello controllers! A new small update has landed.

We have added the following features:
  • Add CA radius customization in INFO file
  • Add altimeter setting HPA or INHG on INFO file
  • Add after navaid fly heading in STAR/TRAN files, Barcelona as an example
We have fixed the following bugs:
  • Fix CA radius nautical miles

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)

