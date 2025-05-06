Hello controllers! A new small update has landed.

We have added the following features:

Add CA radius customization in INFO file

Add altimeter setting HPA or INHG on INFO file

Add after navaid fly heading in STAR/TRAN files, Barcelona as an example

We have fixed the following bugs:

Fix CA radius nautical miles

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)