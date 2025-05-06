Hello controllers! A new small update has landed.
We have added the following features:
- Add CA radius customization in INFO file
- Add altimeter setting HPA or INHG on INFO file
- Add after navaid fly heading in STAR/TRAN files, Barcelona as an example
We have fixed the following bugs:
- Fix CA radius nautical miles
We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.
Remain on frequency :)
Changed files in this update