This update adds training streaks with activity tracking to help you stay consistent, and a new option to launch any ranked playlist as a routine.

Training Activity and Streaks:

This new system tracks how much time you spend on each scenario and monitors your streak of completed training days. The default daily training goal is 15 minutes, but you can customize it to fit your schedule. It's designed to help you stay consistent and motivated to train every day.

You will also be able to see which scenarios you play on a specific day, and how much time and completed sessions you have.

Preview of the daily and weekly activity:

Preview of the the yearly activity:

Play Ranked Playlist as Routine:

With this new feature, you can now run any ranked playlist as a routine directly from the Ranked tab. Just go to Play > Ranked and click the "Play as Routine" button on the right-hand side.

View Ranked Requirements:

Added a new tooltip button in the pause and end session menus that lets you view ranked requirements. For normal scenarios, it shows the top percentage needed per rank; in ranked playlists, it shows the score thresholds.

Other Changes: