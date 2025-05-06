 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18360934 Edited 6 May 2025 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Process upgrades scrolling is more standard click and drag similar to a tablet

  • Neural network tutorial with MOE has been redone to hopefully be more clear

  • The first redeploy guarantees at least 3 patch commits

Changed files in this update

