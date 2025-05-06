Changes
-
Process upgrades scrolling is more standard click and drag similar to a tablet
-
Neural network tutorial with MOE has been redone to hopefully be more clear
-
The first redeploy guarantees at least 3 patch commits
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Process upgrades scrolling is more standard click and drag similar to a tablet
Neural network tutorial with MOE has been redone to hopefully be more clear
The first redeploy guarantees at least 3 patch commits
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update