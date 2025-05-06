This patch fixes an issue wherein a player could leave reinforcements off the board and use their last remaining road congestion moves to move on-board units. With this fix, if the number of road congestion moves remaining is <= the number of reinforcements, a reinforcement must be brought onto the map. Also fixes an issue wherein the AI would sometimes sneak in an extra illegal reinforcement placement after their road congestion moves were exhausted.
Fix for Road Congestion bug in long scenario
