6 May 2025 Build 18360914 Edited 6 May 2025 – 14:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes an issue wherein a player could leave reinforcements off the board and use their last remaining road congestion moves to move on-board units. With this fix, if the number of road congestion moves remaining is <= the number of reinforcements, a reinforcement must be brought onto the map. Also fixes an issue wherein the AI would sometimes sneak in an extra illegal reinforcement placement after their road congestion moves were exhausted.

