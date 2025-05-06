This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📢 Dear Executives!

Thank you for your continued support and patience. We're excited to roll out an Experimental Branch, featuring the long-awaited Steam Workshop integration! This update also brings a handful of additional improvements—including the highly requested Sandbox Mode.

How to access the Experimental Branch:

Right-click The Executive in your Steam Library and select Properties

Navigate to the Betas tab

Choose Experimental from the beta participation dropdown menu

To return to the main version, simply select None from the same dropdown

🆕 NEW CONTENT

Sandbox mode: A new difficulty option has been added. Enjoy infinite money and all themes unlocked from the start.

⚖️ BALANCING CHANGES

No more shiny candidate : Overpowered recruits showing up in low-tier recruiting campaigns were breaking the game’s progression. These have been removed.

Updated IP Stats: Some IPs had genre and theme combinations with poor affinity. These have been adjusted to improve their viability.

🐞 BUG FIX AND IMPROVEMENTS

Employee Assignment Reset Fix : Assignments were sometimes not properly reset when returning to the main menu and starting/loading a game. This has been fixed.

Improved Box Office Performance Feedback: Each category now receives a more granular score, ranging from F to A.

🛠️ MODDING SUPPORT

Steam Workshop: Upload and subscribe to mods directly via the Steam Workshop.

In Game Mod Selection: Enable or disable subscribed or custom mods directly in-game.

Moddable Data: The game’s JSON files can now be edited. You can for example: Add new industries Update/add content (genres, themes, ratings, IPs, talents, awards, events, distributors, competing movies, etc.) Update gameplay calculations (Box Office, Audience and Critic reviews, etc.)

Moddable Visuals: We've externalized visual assets. You can: Update/add sprites for themes, genres, awards, and seasonal events Add posters to competing movies and IPs Add logos to distributors

Documentation: Readme files in the build, online documentation, and published example mods will help you get started

Thanks again for your continued support. We can’t wait to see the amazing mods you create to help improve The Executive!

🎥 See you on the red carpet!

The Dev Team