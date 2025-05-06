Hello Tactics Fans!

Today you’re getting a small Hotfix Update 3.2!

Among other things, it fixes a problem with excessive memory usage in multiplayer matches and now also brings the agencies for advertising boards into the game.

You can find all the changes in the changelog below.

Important: Existing save games can still be continued.

If you encounter any issues, feel free to report them as usual on our Discord server, via email at support@tactics-unlimited.com, or in the Steam discussions.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Your Tactics Unlimited Team

Here are all changes of version 0.1.6.250506:

General

minor UI optimizations

missing last names for a few players have been added

New

agencies for perimeter advertising added

Bugfix