Several processes have been optimized to improve overall performance. The main menu now uses significantly less GPU and CPU resources. A new option to cap FPS at 30 has been added. We've also included a quick link to our Discord community for easier access and support.

Note:

For better performance—especially on lower-end systems—we recommend setting the FPS cap to 30 and disabling the background video while in the main menu.

Let us know if you're still experiencing performance issues. Thanks for your support!