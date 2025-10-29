Wake up, Sleeper - Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is now available in French, Japanese and Simplified Chinese!

With a Metascore of 86 - keeping great company alongside Deltarune, Ghost of Yotei, Age of Mythology and even Mario Kart World! - Citizen Sleeper 2 is a dice-driven RPG which will satisfy both fans of the original game and new players alike.

Citizen Sleeper 2 is currently on sale for an all-time low discount of 33%, so there's never been a better time to journey to the Helion Belt. If you're new to the Citizen Sleeper universe, why not grab the Helion Collection and pick up both games for a special price?

So get a ship, find a crew and start working those contracts as you make your way across the stars.