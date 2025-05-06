 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18360661 Edited 6 May 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

so i have wwise working for most of the core sounds for vivi
and i did a pass on sounds for the undead dragon...

i think its going to take me all week to cover the whole demo so things will be a bit of a side-grade. i might try to do a little work in other places if its easy to access. but its going to be a slow week.

after watching so much wwise content im excited for what it can do...

sorry if sound levels are a bit wonky... it will settle out by the end of the week.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3163831
