Hello everyone!

A new update just dropped, and it brings a brand-new mechanic: Potions!

Let’s take a look at how they work:

🧪 Potions 101

Potions are consumable items that trigger immediate effects during battle. When used, they roll a set of dice and apply effects based on the result. Sometimes, you'll need to reach or exceed a specific value for the effect to succeed.

Just like relics, potions come in different rarities, the rarer the potion, the stronger (and sometimes riskier!) the effect. A special line of high-powered potions, called Super Potions, can be earned only after boss battles. You’ll get just two per run, so use them wisely!

Wondering where to find potions? You might come across them after battles, and rumor has it the shop has some new stock, too! Save up your coins, you never know when an extra block might save your run!

We’re hosting two special events to celebrate this update in our Discord server, come join us and participate!

🎉 Meet Us at Guadalindie 2025

We’ll be attending Guadalindie 2025 next week! If you’re near Málaga, Spain on the weekend of May 16th, come say hi. We’ll have exclusive Die in the Dungeon merch available!

We’ll be showcasing the game to new players, but for the veterans… a sneak peek at Endless Mode might be waiting for you 👀

🗒️ Changelog for Die in the Dungeon EA Version 4.12.0 (111.0f2):

Added new potion rewards!

new potion rewards! Added new Potion category to Codex.

new Potion category to Codex. Added potions to Shop (replacing relics).

potions to Shop (replacing relics). Added new Potion: Minor Block Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Minor Block Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Mighty Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Slash Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Minor Health Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Clover Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Bonus Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Boosted Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Energy Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Soil Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Green Soul Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Blue Soul Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Haste Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Holy Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Block Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Health Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Fortify Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Brewmaster Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Mercurial Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Fireball Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Major Block Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Major Health Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Jackpot Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Roses Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Jester Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Verdant Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Mighty Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Fireball Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Brewmaster Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Boosted Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Blue Soul Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Green Soul Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Verdant Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Mercurial Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Haste Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added new Potion: Jester Super Potion .

new Potion: . Added multiple new modifiers: Brewmaster, Boosted, Hasty, Pure and Extra.

multiple new modifiers: Brewmaster, Boosted, Hasty, Pure and Extra. Added new achievement: Grand Brewmaster. Register 35 potions in the Codex to unlock a new companion.

new achievement: Register 35 potions in the Codex to unlock a new companion. Added "Refresh Achievements" button in Settings to help resync Steam achievements if they're bugged.

"Refresh Achievements" button in Settings to help resync Steam achievements if they're bugged. Modified Top Hat relic description for clarity.

Top Hat relic description for clarity. Modified Stingy Shopkeeper event: third option now gives 11 coins (was 21).

Stingy Shopkeeper event: third option now gives 11 coins (was 21). Modified Arrow Trap event: second option now deals 8 damage (was 12).

Arrow Trap event: second option now deals 8 damage (was 12). Fixed companions (like Baby Fly) incorrectly duplicating at battle start.

companions (like Baby Fly) incorrectly duplicating at battle start. Fixed Inflation Pouch curse reducing prices instead of increasing them.

Inflation Pouch curse reducing prices instead of increasing them. Fixed multiple typos in the Spanish localization.

📅 What’s Next?

The next major update will be all about Endless Mode: a new way to play Die in the Dungeon, featuring unique challenges and a more arcade experience. More details soon!

Also, Controller Support testing starts this week! We want to make sure all functionality is ready before releasing it to the public, and that's why we took some extra time to make sure the new potion UI was working correctly. We’ll share a post soon with instructions on how to try it on the beta branch.

And finally, our fearless new hire, the Frog Reporter, will be back this month with juicy news and exclusive footage! This time, by popular demand, we’ll also include a text recap of the video with all the important information, perfect for those who prefer reading over watching. Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss it!

That’s all for now! Enjoy the new update and see you next week! 🧪✨