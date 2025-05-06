🛠 Update 0.1.6 Patch Notes – Cargo Shop Simulator

🎧 Sound & Ambience

City ambience sounds have been added.

Vehicle engine sounds are now in the game.

All ambient sounds can now be toggled on/off via the settings menu.

Mouse sensitivity setting has been added.

🖱 Controls & Interface

A new mouse system has been implemented for the PC and POS devices. Interactions are now much easier.

🌆 Gameplay & Exploration

You can now climb buildings (but not stand on top).

A hidden surprise awaits if you find the portal... Don’t miss it!