🛠 Update 0.1.6 Patch Notes – Cargo Shop Simulator
🎧 Sound & Ambience
City ambience sounds have been added.
Vehicle engine sounds are now in the game.
All ambient sounds can now be toggled on/off via the settings menu.
Mouse sensitivity setting has been added.
🖱 Controls & Interface
A new mouse system has been implemented for the PC and POS devices. Interactions are now much easier.
🌆 Gameplay & Exploration
You can now climb buildings (but not stand on top).
A hidden surprise awaits if you find the portal... Don’t miss it!
Changed files in this update