6 May 2025 Build 18360334 Edited 6 May 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed failure when selecting rematch when networked

Added a function to detect out-of-sync

Added a function to end by pressing the start button when out of sync

Other bug fixes

