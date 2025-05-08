Dear Adventurer,

In order to enhance the gaming experience of players, a version update will be carried out starting from 2025-05-08 01:00-02:00. Meanwhile, the server will be maintained. During the server maintenance, you will not be able to access the game. (If the update cannot be completed on time, the server opening time will be postponed.) After that, you can participate in more interesting activities. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to you and will distribute luxurious gifts as compensation. Thank you so much for your understanding and patience.

New Content:

New Event: Mystery of the Ancient City:

What kind of secrets are hidden beneath the endless desert? Does the treasure that is said to be able to bring water resources really exist? Come and embark on this adventurous journey!

Luna's Astrolabe:

The group of Sarah who are on an adventure are suddenly summoned by the elf Luna. It turns out that it is to prevent a planetary collision? This is really a big trouble. Go and see what's going on!

Unexpected Journey:

What a beautiful scenery! Is this a dream?

Summer Dream Pursuit:

On a summer morning, the female protagonist and her friend Jeanne decide to go on an adventure to a beautiful island. They heard that this island is full of countless secrets and treasures, so they set off on the adventure with great enthusiasm.

Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea:

Sarah and Thomas are invited to visit an exhibition hall, but they encounter a mysterious young man. After helping the young man, they learn that he actually comes from an underwater city. So the two decide to go on an adventure to the depths of the sea together with the young man...