6 May 2025 Build 18360174 Edited 6 May 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.3300.6

版本号：可于主标题画面左下角确认

调整

  • 剧情：韩文内容修饰

  • 制作名单：韩文翻译的工作人员

  • 界面：部份界面更新

  • 字体：更换部份韩文字体

修正

  • 剧情：错别字修正

  • 界面：部份界面修正

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1859911
