1.0.3300.6
版本号：可于主标题画面左下角确认
调整
-
剧情：韩文内容修饰
-
制作名单：韩文翻译的工作人员
-
界面：部份界面更新
-
字体：更换部份韩文字体
修正
-
剧情：错别字修正
-
界面：部份界面修正
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.0.3300.6
版本号：可于主标题画面左下角确认
剧情：韩文内容修饰
制作名单：韩文翻译的工作人员
界面：部份界面更新
字体：更换部份韩文字体
剧情：错别字修正
界面：部份界面修正
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update