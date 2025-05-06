Hi everyone, in this update we have did some changes, improvements and fixes
Changes:
-
VIP effects will no longer be available on fixed rewards (login, achievements, quests, etc.), but only in matches with non-fixed rewards
-
When a synchronization issue occurs during multiplayer matches, players are automatically disconnected, ending the match. This prevents situations where matches become stuck at certain points in the game
-
Increased Singleplayer Challenges difficulty
Improvements:
- Improved some battle visual effects
Fixes:
-
Fixed rare connectivity issue when player stay connected for a long time
-
Fixed quests that were not updated after the timer reached 0. (This only happened if the game remained open during the quests reset)
Changed files in this update