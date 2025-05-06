 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18360067
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this update we have did some changes, improvements and fixes

Changes:

  • VIP effects will no longer be available on fixed rewards (login, achievements, quests, etc.), but only in matches with non-fixed rewards

  • When a synchronization issue occurs during multiplayer matches, players are automatically disconnected, ending the match. This prevents situations where matches become stuck at certain points in the game

  • Increased Singleplayer Challenges difficulty

Improvements:
  • Improved some battle visual effects
Fixes:

  • Fixed rare connectivity issue when player stay connected for a long time

  • Fixed quests that were not updated after the timer reached 0. (This only happened if the game remained open during the quests reset)

