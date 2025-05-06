Hello everyone,

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived—Mini Settlers v1.0 is officially LIVE on Steam!

To celebrate, we're launching with a 30% discount for a limited time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2521630/Mini_Settlers/

NEW BIOMES

Explore a richer, more diverse world with the introduction of three distinct biomes:

• Plains: A vibrant and fertile landscape ideal for early expansion, offering a balanced mix of resources and space to grow.



• Snow: A frigid, snow-covered region where survival is tougher, but valuable resources like pine and rare minerals make the risk worth it.



• Desert: A dry and unforgiving environment that puts your planning to the test, with scarce water, intense heat, and exclusive resources like oil and gold.



Each biome brings its own unique layout, visual style, and strategic challenges, encouraging new ways to build, expand, and thrive.

20+ NEW BUILDINGS

We've more than doubled your construction options! From advanced industry, New production chains, to Unique biome-specific buildings.

Production Switching

Fine-tune your logistics like never before.

Now, you can click on any production building that supports multiple recipes to change what it’s making. This gives you more control and flexibility in adapting to your city’s evolving needs.



Custom City Requests

Tired of your city demanding the same resources over and over? Now you’re in charge!

Click on any City Center to manually change the resource being requested by all the houses in that city.

On their next request cycle, every house will switch to the new resource.



NEW CAMPAIGN

Rework the campaign adding new levels featuring the new biomes with different challenges to overcome along the way.



NEW ACHIEVEMENTS AND STEAM COMMUNITY ITEMS

Celebrate your progress with a whole new set of Steam achievements!

Earn badges for reaching new milestones

Collect trading cards and backgrounds

Customize your profile with emoticons and more

Also, the game is Steam Deck Playable! Enjoy the game seamlessly on your Steam Deck for a great portable experience.



⚠️ Important Note About Save Files ⚠️

Please note that v1.0 is not compatible with previous save games.

If you want to finish your current Early Access save before switching:

Right-click Mini Settlers in your Steam library

Select Properties

Go to the Betas tab

Choose the "EarlyAccess_Build" branch

ChangeLog

[Added]

Two new biomes: Snow and Desert

Pine Trees, a new tree type that grows in the Snow biome

Oil, a new resource found in the Desert biome, used for producing flammables

Gold Ore, a rare resource available in the Desert biome

City progression system: Cities of the next tier now require workers from the previous tier to function and will add more population to their houses

Production switching: Some buildings now support multiple production recipes that players can easily switch between

Custom city requests: Click on any City Center to manually change the resource requested by all houses in that city. All houses will switch to the new request on their next cycle

Biome-specific quests to unlock population in each region

Level descriptions added for better context and progression clarity

UI scaling option added in the settings menu

New Campaign Mode with 16 handcrafted levels

30+ new Sandbox levels for free-form building and experimentation

20+ new buildings across all three biomes

Two new Languages Traditional Chinese and Turkish

[Fixed]

Resolved several issues with stations and highways that caused resources to get stuck

[Improved]

Population UI now displays detailed distribution across all biomes and city levels

Storage resource selection UI redesigned for better usability

Level selection menu completely revamped with a cleaner and more modern design

Get the Game with 30% Discount

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2521630/Mini_Settlers/

And you can also get the game as a part of these Bundles and if you own any part of them just complete your set to save even more!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/43841/Minimalist_Automation/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53578/Mini_Settlers__Old_Market_Simulator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53577/Mini_Settlers__Tiny_Pasture/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/44004/Terra_Settlers/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41791/Goblinz_City_Builders/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/47085/Thriving_City_Song__Mini_Settlers/

We’re eager to hear your feedback! Join the discussion on Discord and let us know what you think about the new mechanics, biomes, and balance changes.

we are counting on your feedback on Discord to report any bugs or suggestions you may have to improve the game as much as we can!

Thank you so much for supporting us throughout Early Access.

We can't wait to see the worlds you build in 1.0 and beyond!

Knight Owl Games and Goblinz Publishing