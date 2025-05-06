Hotfix 2:

Laboratory DLC Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused DNA strands to not appear during the DNA mini-game for some players — it now works correctly for everyone.

Fixed a bug where the task incorrectly showed "discover all fish" even though the player had already completed it.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from earning the achievement for discovering all fish in the laboratory.

Fixed an issue where the instructions during the DNA mini-game were incorrectly translated in languages other than English.

Main game Fixes:

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck after purchasing the aquarium exhibition location — it now always works correctly.

Fixed a bug where the aquarium displayed a message to remove old soil even though it had already been removed and nothing was left to extract.

Aquatic Supermarket DLC Fixes:

It's no longer possible to assign the restocker to place empty boxes on the shelves.