-
All the passives in the game (player and ennemies) have been reworked and are now fully functional ! (the elite encounters might be harder, sorry about that)
-
We added a small speech bubble to the character speaking in a dialogue !
-
A new elite encounter has been added with new ennemies to fight !
-
a lot of visual assets have been updated or polished !
-
a lot of behind the scene rework to make the game easier to maintain and add content to
Update 0.4.0 "the passives"
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update