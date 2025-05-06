 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18359915 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • All the passives in the game (player and ennemies) have been reworked and are now fully functional ! (the elite encounters might be harder, sorry about that)

  • We added a small speech bubble to the character speaking in a dialogue !

  • A new elite encounter has been added with new ennemies to fight !

  • a lot of visual assets have been updated or polished !

  • a lot of behind the scene rework to make the game easier to maintain and add content to

