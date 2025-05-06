-
Fixed an issue where the Master Challenge would not unlock.
-
Reduced hitmarker sound concurrency from 3 to 2.
-
Added new sound concurrency settings for impact sounds.
-
Changed the credits scene animation curve from cubic to linear.
-
Fixed a spot on the Airbase Hangar map where zombies could get stuck.
-
Introduced a new avoidance technique to prevent zombies from getting too close to each other.
Hotfix v1.1.2 - Master Challenge
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3229041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update