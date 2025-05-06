 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 May 2025 Build 18359881 Edited 6 May 2025 – 13:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the Master Challenge would not unlock.

  • Reduced hitmarker sound concurrency from 3 to 2.

  • Added new sound concurrency settings for impact sounds.

  • Changed the credits scene animation curve from cubic to linear.

  • Fixed a spot on the Airbase Hangar map where zombies could get stuck.

  • Introduced a new avoidance technique to prevent zombies from getting too close to each other.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3229041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link