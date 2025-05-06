This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v1.512) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version improve existing content, adds a bit more and fixe some bugs.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

All players must have the same version to play co-op.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

Temporary changelog :

Major

Improve terraformating visual changes on Selenea. Small changes on terraformating levels.

Rocket reactor t2 is now craftable when correct Systi level is reached

New T2 Rockets for heat and pressure

Add a new fish, a new frog and a new tree seed on Selenea. Find them by exploring the world or in specific containers. Containers containing them have been reseted so you can loot them again if you have already.

Recycler T2 now correctly takes 45s to recycle an item.

Fuse cartridge & Insects fuse can now be crafted in quartz craft station

Removed the ability to trade items from different planets with trade rockets. With the new ability to change planets, this is not usefull anymore.

Misc.

Tree spreader spawn a bit less trees

Fixed issue with emotes sending the player to the center of the map.

Added a build constraint for planet specific constructibles (Only for portals generator for now)

Added identifier and destination on planetary exchange shuttles.

Enabled back display of utility rockets on the rocket screen if not on the starting planet.

Minables won't collide anymore with water.

Fixed an issue with the system view not always updating properly.

Interplanetary shuttle should not stay in the sky anymore

Fixed an issue with algaes not growing depending on the position of the generator.

Growth fuse now properly applied to all growers.

Fixed an issue with autocrafters from other planets not starting properly when starting the game.

Fixed an issue with drones potentially moving from one planet to another.

Fixed an issue with wrecks objects still consuming electricity from the player base.

Various balancing changes (objects, loots, constructibles, terraforming stages).

Various UI improvements.

Various environment fixes and improvements.

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games