Start your GeoGuessr Steam Edition (Early Access) journey by either creating a new account, or if you already have a GeoGuessr browser account, link it to sync your account and progress!

The free offering includes:

Unlimited access to Amateur Division

Unlimited access to unranked Team Duels

To unlock the full Solo Duels experience, you’ll need to purchase a GeoGuessr Steam Pass inside the game, or be on an Elite Yearly subscription.

General notes: