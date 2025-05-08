 Skip to content

8 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Start your GeoGuessr Steam Edition (Early Access) journey by either creating a new account, or if you already have a GeoGuessr browser account, link it to sync your account and progress!

The free offering includes:

  • Unlimited access to Amateur Division

  • Unlimited access to unranked Team Duels

To unlock the full Solo Duels experience, you’ll need to purchase a GeoGuessr Steam Pass inside the game, or be on an Elite Yearly subscription.

General notes:

  • Having a GeoGuessr browser subscription does not grant you full access to the GeoGuessr Steam Edition, unless you have an Elite Yearly subscription. Nor does a GeoGuessr Steam Pass grant you access to the GeoGuessr browser version.

  • GeoGuessr Steam Pass holders will be able to cross-play against GeoGuessr browser subscribers and vice versa.

  • The game is released as Early Access, meaning we're continuously developing it and addressing whatever issues might arise. Bear with us!

