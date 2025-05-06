Dear explorer,

Hello, explorers, we have pushed a small update package to optimize and fix the following issues:

·Optimized the performance of the conveyor belt;

·Optimized the collision box size of crops to avoid hindering players' walking;

·Reduce the number of advanced refining crystals required for equipment enhancement;

·Fixed the problem that the game may crash when placing the [Experimental Enhancement Warehouse];

·Fixed the problem that the monster girl in the team does not eat the food and medicine in her backpack;

·Fixed the problem that the [Logistics Transport Tower] may incorrectly respond to non-this-level transportation tasks;

·Fixed the problem that the [Adsorption Warehouse] does not respond to "Use materials in nearby warehouses";

·Fixed the problem that NPCs may be generated in the wrong location;

·Fixed the problem that some furniture can only be made on the crafting table and cannot be made on the furniture making table;

·Fixed the problem that multiple Liliths appear on the companion page;

