✈️ General
- added OPTIONAL analytics to capture gameplay data to help me build and balance the game better. i am mostly collecting days played, points gained, bonus points, and days completed but a small amount of other data come with it. THIS CAN BE DECLINED OR TOGGLED OFF IN THE SETTINGS AT ANY TIME
- this is an example analytic event to show what exactly is captured - connection type, computer manufacturer name, os version, platform, country
{attempt_num:1,build:0.0.3, category:progression, client_ts:1746366926,connection_type:lan, custom_fields:{SinglePlayer:false} ,device:Predator PO5-610, engine_version:unreal 5.5.2, event_id:Complete:2, event_uuid:738a2ea0-f01a-452c-8ff9-871afa2c31fd, manufacturer:Acer, os_version:windows 10, platform:windows, sdk_version:unreal 5.6.1, session_id:82db2ea5-3755-4752-8c52-3650ac91b907, session_num:1,user_id:0859637a-1946-46a9-b617-e8bf6952af97, v:2,arrival_ts:1746366932,game_id:317750,country_code:US}
- reduced luggage max velocity to prevent flyaways
- added back button to options menu
- can now throw away inserts
- passengers now board more slowly on day 2
- increased setup time from 60>180 seconds
Networking
- passenger randomization now networked
- passenger luggage now replicated
- wall panel is now emissive and can be better seen in the dark
📖Tutorial
- juice insert should no longer spawn in corner on first day
🐛Bug Fixes
- fixed a bug where wide body tutorial wasnt showing up on right day
- fixed a bug where clicking on the toggles in the menu (p1 using keyboard, analytic data) sometimes would not register a click
- tutorial start "sit in your jumpeat" now correctly shows interact hold instead of interact
- fixed a hard crash that happens when a player tries to take a garbage bag from another player
- fixed a bug that caused you to not be able to pick up cabinets on day 8
- fixed a bug that caused the wrong map to open from the restart day button
- fixed a bug where luggage could go flying out of plane by disabling character collision with luggage
- maybe fixed a bug where passengers would get stuck in place when standing up
Changed files in this update