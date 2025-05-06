 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18359464 Edited 6 May 2025 – 16:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Warlocks!

We’re back with another update that continues improvements on visual cohesion, animation polish, and some quality-of-life and bug fixes. This time its Palmer who's getting an arsenal glow-up, with several weapons reworked for more consistency and impact across the board. Here’s everything that’s new in this patch:

Palmer's Arsenal Refresh

We’ve gone back to the workshop and tinkered with several of Palmer’s weapons to better fit his unique style and to improve overall visual consistency across all 3 chapters.

  • Burst Rifle - A new set of animations

  • Harvester - Fully redone animations

  • Heavy Rifle - New shoot animation + reworked akimbo reload animation

  • Cartier - Reworked animations

  • Rocket Launcher - Reworked animations

  • Mortar - Reworked animations

  • Autoreload Shotgun - New visuals and updated animations

Gameplay Changes

Screen sway during melee weapons attack animations temporarily disabled

To address motion sickness concerns (thanks to :hauntedlove: for bringing this up on the Steam Forum), screen sway during melee weapons attack animations has been disabled for now. We're working on a longer-term solution.

Mortar Altfire Adjusted

The altfire’s multishot count has been reduced from 5 to 4.

HUD Update

You’ll now see an Akimbo Duration Bar added to the HUD to give you better awareness during dual-wielding mayhem.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed disappearing Hay Piles in E1M4 (thanks, Kam)

  • Resolved screen tilt issues during melee attacks (Kam strikes again)

  • Addressed an FPS drop related to achievements (Kam once more)

  • Fixed broken akimbo drop particles for several of Palmer’s weapons

  • Crosshair Scale settings now save correctly

  • "Disable Important Notifications" toggle now correctly saves between sessions

  • Fixed issues with Project Rambo not working as intended

Until next time!

