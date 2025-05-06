Hey Warlocks!

We’re back with another update that continues improvements on visual cohesion, animation polish, and some quality-of-life and bug fixes. This time its Palmer who's getting an arsenal glow-up, with several weapons reworked for more consistency and impact across the board. Here’s everything that’s new in this patch:

Palmer's Arsenal Refresh

We’ve gone back to the workshop and tinkered with several of Palmer’s weapons to better fit his unique style and to improve overall visual consistency across all 3 chapters.

Burst Rifle - A new set of animations

Harvester - Fully redone animations

Heavy Rifle - New shoot animation + reworked akimbo reload animation

Cartier - Reworked animations

Rocket Launcher - Reworked animations

Mortar - Reworked animations

Autoreload Shotgun - New visuals and updated animations

Gameplay Changes

Screen sway during melee weapons attack animations temporarily disabled

To address motion sickness concerns (thanks to :hauntedlove: for bringing this up on the Steam Forum), screen sway during melee weapons attack animations has been disabled for now. We're working on a longer-term solution.

Mortar Altfire Adjusted

The altfire’s multishot count has been reduced from 5 to 4.

You’ll now see an Akimbo Duration Bar added to the HUD to give you better awareness during dual-wielding mayhem.

Bug Fixes

Fixed disappearing Hay Piles in E1M4 (thanks, Kam)

Resolved screen tilt issues during melee attacks (Kam strikes again)

Addressed an FPS drop related to achievements (Kam once more)

Fixed broken akimbo drop particles for several of Palmer’s weapons

Crosshair Scale settings now save correctly

"Disable Important Notifications" toggle now correctly saves between sessions

Fixed issues with Project Rambo not working as intended

Until next time!