Hey Warlocks!
We’re back with another update that continues improvements on visual cohesion, animation polish, and some quality-of-life and bug fixes. This time its Palmer who's getting an arsenal glow-up, with several weapons reworked for more consistency and impact across the board. Here’s everything that’s new in this patch:
Palmer's Arsenal Refresh
We’ve gone back to the workshop and tinkered with several of Palmer’s weapons to better fit his unique style and to improve overall visual consistency across all 3 chapters.
-
Burst Rifle - A new set of animations
-
Harvester - Fully redone animations
-
Heavy Rifle - New shoot animation + reworked akimbo reload animation
-
Cartier - Reworked animations
-
Rocket Launcher - Reworked animations
-
Mortar - Reworked animations
-
Autoreload Shotgun - New visuals and updated animations
Gameplay Changes
Screen sway during melee weapons attack animations temporarily disabled
To address motion sickness concerns (thanks to :hauntedlove: for bringing this up on the Steam Forum), screen sway during melee weapons attack animations has been disabled for now. We're working on a longer-term solution.
Mortar Altfire Adjusted
The altfire’s multishot count has been reduced from 5 to 4.
HUD Update
You’ll now see an Akimbo Duration Bar added to the HUD to give you better awareness during dual-wielding mayhem.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed disappearing Hay Piles in E1M4 (thanks, Kam)
-
Resolved screen tilt issues during melee attacks (Kam strikes again)
-
Addressed an FPS drop related to achievements (Kam once more)
-
Fixed broken akimbo drop particles for several of Palmer’s weapons
-
Crosshair Scale settings now save correctly
-
"Disable Important Notifications" toggle now correctly saves between sessions
-
Fixed issues with Project Rambo not working as intended
Until next time!
