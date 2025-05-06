 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18359432 Edited 6 May 2025 – 12:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where players could stack modules on top of each other, which previously caused unintended bugs.

  • Added a new option to sort modules in the cargo hold. This automatically organizes modules and removes unused cargo hold expansions.

  • Minor bug fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  Loading history…
