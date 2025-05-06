 Skip to content

6 May 2025
(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

The focus of today's update is to modify the normal attack and charged attack of the archer character.
The specific content is as follows:

Repair and optimization

  1. Modify the normal attack method of "Fizi (Archer)". Now Feizi will not charge when long pressing, but will hit three times with a heavy attack. The effects of the exclusive treasure rapid-fire arrows and charged arrows have been modified.

  2. The attack interval of Karin's (Sword and Shield Warrior) exclusive skill "Frenzy" will be affected by the attack speed.

  3. The range and number of attack special effects of Karin's (Sword and Shield Warrior) exclusive skill "Storm Flow" will be affected by the magic damage bonus.

If you encounter a BUG after the update, please contact us.
Our email address is:
hunterwing@163.com

That's all~
I hope you like our game~
Thank you again for your support~
ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )

