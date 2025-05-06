(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone
The focus of today's update is to modify the normal attack and charged attack of the archer character.
The specific content is as follows:
Repair and optimization
-
Modify the normal attack method of "Fizi (Archer)". Now Feizi will not charge when long pressing, but will hit three times with a heavy attack. The effects of the exclusive treasure rapid-fire arrows and charged arrows have been modified.
-
The attack interval of Karin's (Sword and Shield Warrior) exclusive skill "Frenzy" will be affected by the attack speed.
-
The range and number of attack special effects of Karin's (Sword and Shield Warrior) exclusive skill "Storm Flow" will be affected by the magic damage bonus.
If you encounter a BUG after the update, please contact us.
Our email address is:
hunterwing@163.com
That's all~
I hope you like our game~
Thank you again for your support~
ღ( ´･ᴗ･` )
Changed files in this update