1️⃣ Added Laundry Price Customization 💸: You can now change laundry prices on the pricing board! Just remember – it can only be adjusted before opening time each day, not during business hours.

2️⃣ Improved cash register usability 🪙: Enlarged the coin models during change-giving, making them much easier to click.

3️⃣ Disabled the in-game browser temporarily 🚫 due to crash issues reported by some players.

4️⃣ Daily summary screen has been enhanced with detailed info 📈: It now shows separate earnings from "Laundry" and "Product Sales."

5️⃣ Various UI improvements and polish 🎨 for a smoother experience.

6️⃣ Fixed a bug where the washer employee could get stuck near the cash register 🤖🔧.