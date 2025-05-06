1️⃣ Added Laundry Price Customization 💸: You can now change laundry prices on the pricing board! Just remember – it can only be adjusted before opening time each day, not during business hours.
2️⃣ Improved cash register usability 🪙: Enlarged the coin models during change-giving, making them much easier to click.
3️⃣ Disabled the in-game browser temporarily 🚫 due to crash issues reported by some players.
4️⃣ Daily summary screen has been enhanced with detailed info 📈: It now shows separate earnings from "Laundry" and "Product Sales."
5️⃣ Various UI improvements and polish 🎨 for a smoother experience.
6️⃣ Fixed a bug where the washer employee could get stuck near the cash register 🤖🔧.
🧼 v1.0.6 Patch Notes (Clean updates, cleaner profits!)
