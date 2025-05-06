The may 1st update provided a lot of new content, but also new spells, talents and even mechanics or special status effects. This update provides further polishing, dealing with a lot of minor issues and raising the XP cap, which was never intended to be reached without 'grinding'.
Adjustments
-
Raised XP cap to 29,600, to better allow progressing through the new content.
-
Size of party inventory increased from 64 to 96.
-
Ethereal type enemies such as ghosts are now immune to 'Root' effects.
-
Potions of Deep Breath now last 10 rounds instead of 5, its purchase cost has been increased accordingly and the alchemy recipe will now produce one potion, not two.
-
NPC spellcasters have more willpower now.
Fixes on new content
-
Potion of Serenity now correctly reduces insanity, not poison.
-
Ebran will now grant several potions as reward for the 'Expedition to Hell' quest, as intended. This will be applied retroactively if you already completed it.
-
Solves a dialogue error with Legionaire Gerthe at the inn that could freeze the game.
-
Fixed a loop in the conversation with Lysael.
-
If you meet Centurion Goran on the square, you can now talk to him.
-
The option to conclude the 'Vow to the Fallen' quest at the stone altar will only appear if the quest has been properly initiated by talking to Dondra, and not if you simply looted the amulet without receiving the quest.
-
Certain door in the Legacy of War quest could be opened too soon, breaking the quest. Fixed.
-
Added the appropiate collision to certain wall in the Imperial Manor's library.
-
Fixed Unglar's dialogue to reflect correctly previous events in Urendale.
-
Solved a potential lock in the dialogue with Molvante.
-
Several wilderness camps in the Harlin Plains now are less "sensitive" to nearby enemies, the threshold distance was too high.
-
Solved combat graphical glitches that could appearin the Hall of Justice.
-
Solved a specific bug in Turkish language related to Greyward Potions.
Bug Fixes
-
While typing in the new 'search' button, key mappings will be ignored, so you can now search properly without other windows popping.
-
Amulet of Purification works properly now.
-
Solves a few 'exploits' related with game-reloading and pausing.
-
Dying by poisoning or disease was sometimes not correctly setting the dead status on characters, causing multiple issues.
-
During combat, closed doors will properly block the grid.
-
Requirements for learning Talents or entering a Career will now only take into account a character's 'natural' value, not including temporary modifiers or item bonuses to traits or proficiencies. Similarly, only temporary INT bonus will affect your maximum spells known.
-
Enemies that use any kind of teleportation will now remove any 'Root' status, as intended.
-
Improved the party spawn code to avoid party members to spawn in glitched positions.
-
Scrollbars on your party inventory and other places in the UI can now be scrolled faster with the mouse wheel.
-
The mouse tooltip will no longer linger around after hovering the journal or party options button.
-
Combat hotbuttons now correctly allow to assign items, since their position has been fixed.
-
The willpower cost of the spell 'Summon Void Spider' has been set to the intended value (19).
-
Added further checks to avoid dead enemies to stay in "running" animation.
-
The game can no longer be saved while the party is falling.
There will be at least two more 0.8.x updates before we move into the 0.9.x development arc. They'll arrive relatively quickly since the two large outdoor areas (Urendale and Harlin Plains) are already out. I'll be posting about it soon.
Changed files in this update