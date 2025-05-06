The may 1st update provided a lot of new content, but also new spells, talents and even mechanics or special status effects. This update provides further polishing, dealing with a lot of minor issues and raising the XP cap, which was never intended to be reached without 'grinding'.

NPC spellcasters have more willpower now.

Potions of Deep Breath now last 10 rounds instead of 5, its purchase cost has been increased accordingly and the alchemy recipe will now produce one potion, not two.

Ethereal type enemies such as ghosts are now immune to 'Root' effects.

Size of party inventory increased from 64 to 96.

Raised XP cap to 29,600, to better allow progressing through the new content.

Potion of Serenity now correctly reduces insanity, not poison.

Ebran will now grant several potions as reward for the 'Expedition to Hell' quest, as intended. This will be applied retroactively if you already completed it.

Solves a dialogue error with Legionaire Gerthe at the inn that could freeze the game.

Fixed a loop in the conversation with Lysael.

If you meet Centurion Goran on the square, you can now talk to him.

The option to conclude the 'Vow to the Fallen' quest at the stone altar will only appear if the quest has been properly initiated by talking to Dondra, and not if you simply looted the amulet without receiving the quest.

Certain door in the Legacy of War quest could be opened too soon, breaking the quest. Fixed.

Added the appropiate collision to certain wall in the Imperial Manor's library.

Fixed Unglar's dialogue to reflect correctly previous events in Urendale.

Solved a potential lock in the dialogue with Molvante.

Several wilderness camps in the Harlin Plains now are less "sensitive" to nearby enemies, the threshold distance was too high.

Solved combat graphical glitches that could appearin the Hall of Justice.