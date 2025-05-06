 Skip to content

6 May 2025
0.16.3 Early Access Hotfix 3

General / Gameplay:

  • Added a Run In Background setting that allows the game to run while alt-tabbed.

  • Meta-game resources will no longer drop from normal enemies spawned during boss fights.

  • Quick Dash and Teleport movement abilities now each have one base rune slot. Only the Yiln-rune can be imbued to this slot.

  • Players who manage to exit the intended ritual area one way or another are now teleported back inside. (You can still exit it in The Pale Desolation...)

User Interface:

  • The Left Mouse Button can no longer be rebound to other game functions.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where right-clicking rebind buttons caused an error message.

  • Fixed a bug that would repeatedly start the rebinding operation when a mouse button was held down.

Balance:
General:

  • Enemy Tier 3 Health scaling reduced from 75x to 60x.

  • Enemy Tier 4 Health scaling reduced from 250x to 200x

The Obsidian Bulwark

  • 'Increased Enemy Health per Tier Ritual Modifier' reduced from 125% to 100%.

Warlord Belisandra

  • Charge cooldown increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Cosmic Ray

  • Damage increased from 50% to 70%

