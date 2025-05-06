0.16.3 Early Access Hotfix 3
General / Gameplay:
-
Added a Run In Background setting that allows the game to run while alt-tabbed.
-
Meta-game resources will no longer drop from normal enemies spawned during boss fights.
-
Quick Dash and Teleport movement abilities now each have one base rune slot. Only the Yiln-rune can be imbued to this slot.
-
Players who manage to exit the intended ritual area one way or another are now teleported back inside. (You can still exit it in The Pale Desolation...)
User Interface:
- The Left Mouse Button can no longer be rebound to other game functions.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed a bug where right-clicking rebind buttons caused an error message.
-
Fixed a bug that would repeatedly start the rebinding operation when a mouse button was held down.
Balance:
General:
-
Enemy Tier 3 Health scaling reduced from 75x to 60x.
-
Enemy Tier 4 Health scaling reduced from 250x to 200x
The Obsidian Bulwark
- 'Increased Enemy Health per Tier Ritual Modifier' reduced from 125% to 100%.
Warlord Belisandra
- Charge cooldown increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
Cosmic Ray
- Damage increased from 50% to 70%
