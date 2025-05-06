**Age of Reforging: Freelands 1.01b Online hotfix:
**
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where the exit from the prologue cave to Brea Forest could not be interacted with directly.
-
Fixed an issue where the Green Leaf Guild quest could not be accessed from the sewer in Golden Harbor.
-
Fixed an issue where the delivery target was lost in the delivery quest, causing an error when loading the save file.
-
Fixed an issue where the crafting window did not correctly display the time required for crafting.
-
Green Town:
Journey to the Roots: Fixed an issue where the performance would become abnormal after handing the materials to Rona.
Journey to the Roots: Fixed an issue where Avery's reward would not disappear after choosing to fight Rona.
Northerners' Arena:
Conflict at the River's End: Fixed an issue where the quest could not be completed at the Guildmaster after finishing Asbin's gladiatorial match.
Changed files in this update