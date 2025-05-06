**Age of Reforging: Freelands 1.01b Online hotfix:

**

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the exit from the prologue cave to Brea Forest could not be interacted with directly.

Fixed an issue where the Green Leaf Guild quest could not be accessed from the sewer in Golden Harbor.

Fixed an issue where the delivery target was lost in the delivery quest, causing an error when loading the save file.

Fixed an issue where the crafting window did not correctly display the time required for crafting.



Green Town:

Journey to the Roots: Fixed an issue where the performance would become abnormal after handing the materials to Rona.

Journey to the Roots: Fixed an issue where Avery's reward would not disappear after choosing to fight Rona.



Northerners' Arena:

Conflict at the River's End: Fixed an issue where the quest could not be completed at the Guildmaster after finishing Asbin's gladiatorial match.