Dear players,

First and foremost, thank you for your passionate support of Lost for Swords! We're thrilled to bring you substantial updates in this patch:

Optimizing the onboarding experience for new players, ensuring all Tower adventurers can more smoothly explore our content.

Implementing card buffs based on community feedback, opening up fresh deck-building possibilities!

Here are the details:

reworked (most) boss fights: reduced boss phases to 1, increased boss HP

adjusted difficulty of Gathering Tower: reduced Monsters on first four floors

adjusted difficulty of Dark Tower: added Tangle Root and Lead Root, appear in rotation with Void Root

adjusted Shield Slam: ignores boss as target if boss is immune

added Foresight to Thief starter deck

improved room fill animation

improved room leave animation

added hint for how many monsters are left to defeat on room select screen

filled empty spot in peddler room, so you can't get stuck anymore when teleporting

reworked basic Rogue tutorial to not include any moving monsters

reworked advanced Rogue tutorial to explain moving monsters

reworked advanced Mage tutorial to explain moving monsters

added popup before entering gathering tower, hinting at advanced tutorial

increased reward for completing abstinence quest

buffed Steadfast Hammer: gets +1 Use when Armor loses Defense

buffed Divine Ring: +1 damage increase

buffed Mana Rain: +1 damage per Mana Orb

buffed Niv's Presence: +1 damage

buffed Potion Of Fire: +1 damage

buffed Shrine Of Protection: +3 Defense for Hero

buffed Greater Heal: +1 healing per upgrade

buffed Bristle Ring: +1 damage

buffed Infused Sword: +1 damage increase, +1 damage increase per upgrade

buffed Mana Staff: +2 damage, +1 damage increase per upgrade

buffed Hungry Sword: +1 attack increase per upgrade, +1 base attack per upgrade

buffed Mimic Staff: +1 repeat of effects, +1 repeat per upgrade

added option for faster room animations

improved text rendering of cards

bugfix for monster achievements not unlocking

Following through on our commitments, we'll continue actively monitoring community feedback to deliver further content updates. Your voices are vital in shaping Lost for Swords' evolution.

Keep sharing your thoughts through our official channels - together, we'll forge the ultimate card adventuring experience!

— MaxBytes & Astrolabe Games