Greetings, Spacefarers!

We've made some improvements and fixed reported bugs. The newest version is now 0.20.0 Build 27. We hope you are enjoying the game, below is a list of updates we've made.

Improved the jobs assignment UI related to assigning crew members for jobs on facilities and blueprints.

Fixed a reported bug with Exodus fleet and the starmap fully explored.

Fixed a reported bug related to the Exodus fleet and the Path of Sin mission.

Fixed a reported bug with special characters in crew member name crashing the game on loading a saved game.

Modified some tooltip texts.

Thanks for reading! If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/