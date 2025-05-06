The game version of 'Dragon Road' has been upgraded from V 1.2.0 to V 1.3.0, and the upgrade content is as follows:

Add a wild fruit picking system for blackberries, blueberries, red berries, purple berries, yellow berries, and mushroom; Add a picking system for herbs such as clover, chamomile, heather, dandelion, lemongrass, and ferns; Add rock mines, coal mines, iron mines, copper mines, silver mines, gold mines, uranium mines, and mining systems; New weapon forging systems such as earthen stoves, specialized steel making furnaces, and iron forging tables have been added; Optimize the main screen of "Dragon Road" game, remove red and blue balls, and add hotkey prompts; Integrate various index prompts on the main screen of the game "Dragon Road": health, magic, endurance, fatigue, hunger, thirst and other indices; Add Shenxian Island, iron mine, and outdoor iron smelting furnace next to Donghai Dragon Palace; Improve the animation of Dongfang Dragon's fire breathing attack;