After a great run in Early Access, Bodyguard Task Force is officially launching with Version 1.0!

Thank you for all your feedback and support. This major update brings new features, polish, and improvements across the board. Here's what's new:

New Firepower

A full set of new weapons is now available. Gear up and eliminate threats with style.



Weapon Progression System

Your weapons now level up as you use them, unlocking a variety of attachments along the way.



New Map: Old Town

Enter a new combat zone — Old Town.



New Achievements

Show your skills and earn three new Steam achievements by reaching max level with:

Any Handgun



Any SMG



Any AR Rifle



Other Improvements

Map Visual Overhaul: Better lighting and shadows for all maps.

Character Selection: Choose your bodyguard before missions.

Animation Update: Leg IK replaced with smoother and more stable animations.

HUD Option: Toggle the 3D bullet counter on/off.

Thanks again for playing and supporting Bodyguard Task Force! We're proud to leave Early Access — but this isn’t the end. More content is coming soon. Stay tuned!