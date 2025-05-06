Greetings, Void Hunters!

We have just released Hotfix 4 for Update 16: The Titan Hunt! This is the smallest hotfix so far however the most important! In short, we have one change:

- After a lot of time testing and trying to reproduce, we found a rare issue that could lead to crashes in the game, especially related to the collection and spawning of XP crystals.

Not all players would experience this issue before, but if you were running into crashes with the game, please make sure to try version 16c5 (you can check in the top left corner of your screen), and if the issue persists for you, please do let us know!

We really appreciate your patience and we hope that this tiny update will make your experience smoother! Enjoy the hunt!

~ Soulstone Survivors team