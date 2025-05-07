This game is originally an endless waves game but expanded to have campaign and endless levels.

Action, Arcade, Hack & Slash.

After testing the game for hours, it seems that it does not have any major bugs I could find. Maybe it is just me.

I will be releasing the game early, since I was able to clear the game till endgame without any major bugs. And I probably will not be able to find anymore bugs myself.

Please try out this game if you feel like it. There is also Android version of this game in Google Play Store.

The whole point of this game is for the player to feel powerful, at least in the campaign, and able to fend off every enemy encountered.

The entire campaign should be around 30 minutes, and the endgame content should be another 30 minutes.

If the game has reception, I will consider updating it more. Else I will work into new games.