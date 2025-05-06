A new planet-type with a couple of variations and new mobs and NPCs. Some bug fixes. Some cute new additions to the UI. See:

https://youtu.be/FN-qIF8eIts

Fix user-input can remain disabled with no way to re-enable it under some storyline specific conditions.

At various "hairy" points in the Birdie storyline a quick-save is now automatically made.

Fix problem with Birdie storyline: If you only ask Lala Blue about PEOPLE FROM HAION when you drop them off at their initial destination they agree to fly on to the Host Master but you actually lose the fare (Lala) and thus when arriving at the Host Master nothing happens.

Fix INFO button on GalaxyMap sometimes moves when flying on transport or galactic-liner.

Fix Security sometimes say they'll escort the player from the system if they don't buy the permit but simply let the player go (without even a ticket) if the player refuses to buy the permit.

When landed the site's icon is now shown on the top-left corner of the scenery.

Zone-details now shows an example scenery image of planets/stations of that type.

Discoveries (galaxy-map search) now has a planets tab where all the planets you have discovered are listed.

Fix: discoveries, zone-details and system-details panels now pop when they get focus.

When landed you can click on the scenery to make that the scenery shown for that planet in the discoveries planet's list or zone-details.

Settings Tools section now has 'open scenery directory' and 'clean user-directory' buttons ('clean user-directory') will remove all unused logs, crash-files, screenshots and custom scenery from the user-directory.

New Omnitrex planets, mobs, npcs, new playable ships, etc.

Fix AchievementDetails panel doesn't cover full screen when in a widescreen mode.

Star ratings for planets are back and can be seen on system-details and discoveries (planet list) and can be changed on the zone-details.