I'm back with a BIG update, and this time i'm taking it literally! The short boost "Super Size" doubles you in size, and makes you do twice the damage! I'm sure a lot of you will also enjoy the newly added - Aim Assist - feature for controllers. You can adjust the Aim Assist strength, or turn it off, in the options menu.

Come check out the new features and let me know what else you would like to see implemented!

New short boost: Super Size

Added: Short Boost "Super Size". Double the size, twice the damage!



New: Aim Assist

Added: Aim assist for controllers. You can adjust the strength, or turn it off, in the options menu. When the target is within range, the aim assist will help aim towards the target.

New: Hitstop effect

Added: Hitstop effect for the following attacks:

No weapon: Normal attack (80ms)

Melee weapons: Knife (90ms) and Laser Sword (110ms)

Normal weapons: Sniper and Shotgun (both 50ms) and Rocket explosion (150ms)

Ultra weapons: Singularis and Pulsorion (both 10ms per frame the bullet hits, duration does not stack)

Info: Hitstop adds a very short pauze to the movement of a target, and sometimes also attacker, when getting hit. This increases the impact's feel. The effect is very short, so it should not impact the overall gameplay experience.

Other changes

Added: Resources preloader. This will reduce lag spikes when certain resources are created

Added: 3 new background music tracks

Updated: Accuracy upgrade normal tier to 50%, epic tier to 100%

Updated: When pressing down direction mid-air you go down faster

Updated: Amount of weapons spawned for Short Boost reduced to 4~6

Updated: Players are now not able to change direction during a melee attack

Updated: Bots navigation when holding Ultra Weapon Singularis

Updated: Less chance for Pro bots to dash when holding melee weapons

Updated: Camera shake for all weapons. Also, more camera shake when less players are joined

Updated: Melee weapon Laser Sword attack soundfx

Fixed: Punch animation not finished causing weapon rotation issues

Fixed: Laser Sword beam was visible for a frame when it spawned

Fixed: Winner crown, environment and background color did not change in rare occasions

Fixed: Mouse visibility for certain scenarios

Please visit the Community Hub if you find bugs or have ideas you would like to see implemented.

I'll soon be back with more features. Thank you for playing Miami Fighters!