A brand-new game mode has been added! Random map.

In this mode, the map is randomly generated. There are no mining machines on the map, but you have an initial base that can provide continuous income and upgrade the income.

The base will also provide an ellipsoidal shield that is not damaged by splashing, which requires resources to activate and upgrade.

Your building can only be constructed near the already built one.

There is a fog of war. The higher the level of the unit, the farther the field of vision. Units of the same level, your unit has a farther field of vision than the enemy. The range of most advanced units is higher than their own field of vision, so other units need to open their field of vision.

Enemies will respawn from the passable areas at the edge of the map. The enemy has its own economic system, with an upper limit on electricity and resource income. The income will increase over time. And new types of enemies will be gradually unlocked over time.

The failure condition of this mode is the destruction of the base, and the victory condition is survival for a certain period of time. The survival time can be chosen by oneself.

Current random map levels:

1.Wavy sand dunes, undulating terrain without any obstacles.

2.Acidic marsh, net-like path, no terrain blocking the trajectory.

3.Net-like canyons, net-like paths, and terrain blocking the trajectory.

Later, artistic details will be added to the random map.